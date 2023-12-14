Park National Corp OH Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $937,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

