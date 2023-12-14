Schoolcraft Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total transaction of $1,726,720.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Winkler sold 5,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.29, for a total value of $1,726,720.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,212.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $326.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.42. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.