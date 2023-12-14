4,640 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Schoolcraft Capital LLC

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after buying an additional 29,518 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.45 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $74.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

