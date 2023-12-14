Ankr Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $270.74 million and approximately $21.72 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02678086 USD and is up 5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $21,075,442.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

