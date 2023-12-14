Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.
Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.
Vanguard Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
