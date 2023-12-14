Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes $387,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $147.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.