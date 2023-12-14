Sourceless One Day Volume Reaches $3,990.25 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. During the last week, Sourceless has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $210.24 million and $3,990.25 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,129.34 or 0.99978641 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011048 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00009698 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01008208 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,911.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

