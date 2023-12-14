AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Issue Dec 23 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) announced a dec 23 dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 10th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.5%.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.33. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $56,213,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,506,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 329.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AGNC Investment by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,064,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after purchasing an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

