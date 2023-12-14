Moonbeam Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.68 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $275.95 million and $15.68 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.02 or 0.00090461 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005149 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,138,774 coins and its circulating supply is 805,729,005 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.