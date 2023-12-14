Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Pinnacle West Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 71.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.7%.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $86.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $104,067,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,307,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,785,000 after purchasing an additional 273,945 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Stories

