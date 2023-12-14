Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.5 %
FAX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.92.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
