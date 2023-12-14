Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.

FAX opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $2.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAX. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 360,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

