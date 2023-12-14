Troy Income & Growth Announces Dividend of GBX 0.53 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth (LON:TIGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Troy Income & Growth Stock Performance

Shares of LON TIGT opened at GBX 69.61 ($0.87) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 68.48. The stock has a market cap of £162.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,280.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Troy Income & Growth has a 12 month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 74 ($0.93).

Troy Income & Growth Company Profile

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

