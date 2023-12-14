Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
BSL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $13.53.
About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
