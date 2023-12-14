Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

BSL stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $13.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

