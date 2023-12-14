Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.85 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $96.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

