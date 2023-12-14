Driver Group plc (LON:DRV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.75

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Driver Group Price Performance
DRV stock opened at GBX 27.55 ($0.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 27.88. Driver Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £14.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00 and a beta of 0.89.
About Driver Group
