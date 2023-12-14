KeyCorp Comments on Pentair plc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Pentair in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.87.

Pentair Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $68.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. Pentair has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Pentair’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.66%.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 54.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

