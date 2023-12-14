STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.53

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of STS Global Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 221.68 ($2.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £205.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,475.00 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.67. STS Global Income & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.30 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
STS Global Income & Growth Trust Company Profile
