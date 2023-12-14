Region Group (ASX:RGN) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, December 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Saturday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

Region Group Stock Performance

Get Region Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Region Group news, insider Anthony Mellowes sold 264,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.05 ($1.35), for a total transaction of A$542,958.90 ($357,209.80). 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Region Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.