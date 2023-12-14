Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) CEO Purchases $23,692.80 in Stock

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) CEO Todd A. Becker acquired 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.68 per share, for a total transaction of $23,692.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,185,819.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Green Plains Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.88. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Plains

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 31.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 21.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after acquiring an additional 781,384 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.4% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after acquiring an additional 610,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,479,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $164,945,000 after acquiring an additional 584,257 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $13,967,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.