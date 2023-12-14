Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Director Acquires C$24,760.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Director John Albert Brussa purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$24,760.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$127,900.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, John Albert Brussa acquired 20,000 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,000.00.

TSE:CJ opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$5.75 and a 12-month high of C$8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$939.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.05.

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$169.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.70 million. Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 40.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.7652068 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 58.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

