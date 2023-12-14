Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 352.8% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CIFRW opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

