Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Empire State Realty OP has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:ESBA opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Empire State Realty OP has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Empire State Realty OP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

