FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 370.0% in November

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 370.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUJIFILM Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJIY opened at $60.17 on Thursday. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.41.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

