Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Up 2.9%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.71. 72,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 262,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance
Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,444,000. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,291,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bitdeer Technologies Group
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.
