Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Declines By 82.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the November 15th total of 793,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,561,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 58.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 220,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ EMXC opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.