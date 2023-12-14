Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.76 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 3,286,129 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 7,017,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

TME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.80.

The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

