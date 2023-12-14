Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Up 5.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $3.23. 570,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,586,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DADA. CLSA began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $396.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 222.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

