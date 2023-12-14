Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.67 and last traded at $41.16. 491,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,378,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Immunovant from $29.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Immunovant in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Immunovant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,726 shares in the company, valued at $34,961,670.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,239 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $189,861.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,961,670.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,705 shares of company stock worth $1,354,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 205.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 310,520 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 423.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Immunovant by 148.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 412,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

