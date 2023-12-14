BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Down 82.0% in November

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the November 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DMB stock opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.35. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $11.79.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

