Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Declines By 82.1%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 15th total of 370,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Assure Trading Up 11.4 %

IONM stock opened at $0.41 on Thursday. Assure has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assure stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Free Report) by 513.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,113 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 9.01% of Assure worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

