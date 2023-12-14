Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Up 2.6%

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $222.14 and last traded at $221.70. 79,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 609,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.75.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total value of $7,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,725 shares of company stock worth $75,352,140 over the last quarter. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,529,000 after purchasing an additional 213,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,669,000 after purchasing an additional 379,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,061,000 after purchasing an additional 303,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,933,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.