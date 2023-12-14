Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Decreases By 82.6%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 82.6% from the November 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

DLNG opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.