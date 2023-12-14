DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09.

Insider Activity at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $81,495.51. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,535,047 shares in the company, valued at $13,032,549.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 316,900 shares of company stock worth $2,656,202 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.