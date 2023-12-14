Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Shares Up 6.1%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.06. 37,829 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 209,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of brokerages have commented on CURV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America cut Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Torrid from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $498.64 million, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.81 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Mizicko acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,321,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,242.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

