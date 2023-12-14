Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Trading Up 4.7%

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.43. Approximately 84,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 302,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Grindr Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Grindr

Institutional Trading of Grindr

In other Grindr news, Director George Raymond Zage III purchased 60,000 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, with a total value of $447,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,620,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,925,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 78.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRND. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $2,030,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Grindr in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

