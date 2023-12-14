iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 44,522 shares.The stock last traded at $69.18 and had previously closed at $69.34.

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $641.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,578,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 165.3% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 49,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 30,921 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 88,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

