BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 367.2% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.