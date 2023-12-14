BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 217,700 shares, a growth of 367.2% from the November 15th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.87 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0562 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 204.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 12,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 741,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 223,276 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

