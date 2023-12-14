Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading 3.6% Higher

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.15 and last traded at $7.13. 346,370 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,324,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 276.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,163 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hello Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 920,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 152,520 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 370.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 998,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 786,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hello Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,216,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Hello Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 750,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

