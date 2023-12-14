GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 368,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 639,353 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $14.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Down 4.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

The firm has a market cap of $550.13 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 40,824 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

