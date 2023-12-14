COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW) Short Interest Down 82.4% in November

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
COMSovereign Stock Performance
NASDAQ COMSW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
COMSovereign Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COMSovereign
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Receive News & Ratings for COMSovereign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMSovereign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.