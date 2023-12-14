Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Up 3.6%

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.77. 22,708 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 392,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SLNO. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLNO

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Soleno Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 616,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,115,339.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,824,542 shares in the company, valued at $46,322,488.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,182,669.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,580.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,327 shares of company stock worth $6,340,820. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 898.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

About Soleno Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.