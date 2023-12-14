JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading 3% Higher

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.57 and last traded at $5.54. 2,715,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 12,880,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

JetBlue Airways Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

