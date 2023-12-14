Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Trading 3.2% Higher

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. 3,267,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 17,260,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 719,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,221,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after buying an additional 285,076 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $12,591,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 50.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 248,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.