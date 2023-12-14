Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 12,661,948 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 31,811,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 91.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth $13,780,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 28.2% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 58,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

