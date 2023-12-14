Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Reduced by M Financial Asset Management Inc.

M Financial Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 27.9% of M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. M Financial Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEU stock opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.54. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $56.63.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Alaska Air Stock : Time to say ‘aloha’ after Hawaiian buyout dip?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Can Altimmune’s weight-loss drug be a game-changer?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 BUY-rated high-yield stocks with at least 25% of upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.