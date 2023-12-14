ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Down 5.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 2,418,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,393,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 852,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $4,822,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, Director Michael Linse sold 852,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $4,822,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 891,611 shares of company stock worth $5,023,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 162.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
