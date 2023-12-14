Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Trading Down 4.5%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $37.77. 317,379 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,002,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,025,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,574,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 60.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its position in Wolfspeed by 27.4% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wolfspeed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

