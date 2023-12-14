Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY stock opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

