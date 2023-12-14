Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS.
CASY stock opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.
CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.
