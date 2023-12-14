Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 4.2%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.70 and last traded at $11.77. 116,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 564,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.99 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $36,802.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Battery Management CORP. grew its stake in Amplitude by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 8,587,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,480 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Amplitude by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Amplitude by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 875,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 59,531 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Amplitude by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

