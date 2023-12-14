Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.41 and last traded at $21.41. 136,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,176,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.44.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

