Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Down 4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 12,293 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 267,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Montauk Renewables currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Montauk Renewables Trading Up 8.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.33 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,151,000 after purchasing an additional 144,762 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

